South Africa: Operation Shanela II Nets Over 1 000 Suspects in North West

Operation Shanela II — The South African Police Service's (SAPS) high density safer festive season operation - continues to ensure suspected and wanted criminals are taken off the streets in the North West.

The SAPS, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has worked tirelessly to ensure that members of the community in all the five districts are and feel safe with over 1 000 suspects apprehended for various crimes committed in the province.

The weekly operation included vehicle check points (VCP's), stop and searches, roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects, foot and vehicle patrols and compliance inspections from Monday, 19 January 2026 until Sunday, 25 January 2026.

"The weekly operations saw 1083 suspects arrested for crimes ranging from, among others, dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, robbery, murder, rape, assault GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm), assault common, burglaries at residential and businesses premises, theft off/out of motor vehicles, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and contravention of the Immigration Act," the police said in a statement.

The dedication and commitment of the detectives to bring those who thought they could evade the long arm of the law, resulted in the tracing and arrest of 268 wanted suspects for serious crimes including murder, rape, assault GBH and illegal possession of firearms.

In one incident, police received information about suspects who were in possession of unlicensed firearms, suspected to be involved in a spree of robberies, reported in Delareyville.

"The information was operationalised on Friday, 23 January 2026 at about 22:00. The provincial Tracing Task Team, Lichtenburg K9 unit, as well as Mahikeng Crime Intelligence, pounced on them when the vehicle they were traveling in had a puncture on the road between Delareyville and Vrisgewaagte," the police said.

The four suspects were immediately arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms after a search of their vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo, led to the discovery of four firearms (all pistols) with serial numbers filed off as well as 22 rounds of ammunition.

They all appeared before the Delareyville Magistrate's Court on Monday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Tuesday, 10 February 2026 for a formal bail application.

Investigation into the matter continues and linking the suspects to other cases are eminent.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in the North West, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, applauded the members for the dedication and professionalism displayed during the Safer Festive Season Shanela 2 operations.

He emphasised that the SAPS in the province will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and ensure that justice is served.