Zimbabwe: Chivayo Honours Football Legend 'Mhofu'

One of the country's most influential football figures Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa has been celebrated for a lifetime of service to the game with businessman Wicknel Chivayo announcing an extravagant personal tribute in his honour.

In a statement shared on social media, Chivayo described Chidzambwa as one of the few figures who had shaped the DNA of Zimbabwean football praising his discipline-driven leadership and long-standing impact on both club and national teams.

Chidzambwa is credited with transforming Dynamos FC and leaving an enduring mark on the national side, the Warriors.

Under his guidance, Zimbabwe qualified for its maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2004 and went on to secure several further continental qualifications.

He also led the national team to its first COSAFA Cup triumph later adding three more regional titles achievements that cemented his reputation as one of the country's most successful coaches.

"Football fans knew that when The General was in charge, the team would always deliver beyond expectation," Chivayo said

Central to that legacy, he added, was Chidzambwa's insistence on structure over individual stardom.

His oft-quoted mantra "no stars, just structure" became synonymous with his coaching philosophy and is still remembered by players who served under him.

Beyond football, Chivayo also praised Chidzambwa's public support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa particularly his endorsement of the government's backing of local football.

He noted that even in retirement, the veteran coach remains active in the Coaches for ED programme describing him as a committed patriot and nationalist.

In recognition of what he termed "a lifetime of football excellence and patriotic loyalty", Chivayo announced that he had purchased a brand-new 2026 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 4x2 for Chidzambwa at a cost of US$72 000 paid in full.

He also added a US$20 000 cash gift for what he described as "lunch and fuel".