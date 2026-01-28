Sudan Participates in the Third International Labour Market Conference in Riyadh

Riyadh — Sudan took part in the proceedings of the Third International Labour Market Conference (GLMC 2026), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the capital, Riyadh, from 26 to 27 January 2026 under the theme "Shaping the Future." The conference brought together high-level participation by labour ministers, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, academic institutions, policy-makers, and experts from around the world.

The Sudanese delegation was headed by Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Dr. Mu'tasim Ahmed Salih, who participated in the plenary sessions and the ministerial meeting held alongside the conference. He also delivered a speech outlining Sudan's vision for rebuilding labour market policies amid global transformations and the exceptional challenges facing the country.

The delegation also included Sudan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, Deputy Ambassador Mohamed Al-Bahi, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare.

The ministerial meeting--attended by more than 40 labour ministers from across the world and the Director-General of the International Labour Organization--served as a pivotal milestone in the conference.

Participants agreed on a set of shared priorities to strengthen the future of labour markets, including skills development, improving job quality, enhancing workforce resilience, and guiding the responsible use of artificial intelligence in employment policies.

In his address, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare underscored that, despite the challenges imposed by the war, Sudan is working to reorient labour market policies toward economic empowerment, transformative training, and the development of transferable skills, with a strong focus on youth. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation in training, labour mobility, and the mutual recognition of qualifications.

Dr. Salih expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Engineer Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, for the excellent organization and generous hospitality. He commended the Kingdom's role in consolidating the conference as a leading global platform for evidence-based dialogue on the future of labour markets.

The International Labour Market Conference is considered one of the most prominent global platforms addressing labour and employment issues. Its third edition attracted more than 10,000 participants and over 200 speakers across more than 50 dialogue sessions, contributing to the formulation of practical directions aimed at making labour markets more inclusive, sustainable, and capable of keeping pace with global transformations.