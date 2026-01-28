Djibouti: Prime Minister Arrives in Djibouti

28 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Djibouti City — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris arrived in the Republic of Djibouti on Wednesday morning on an official visit, following a gracious invitation from President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold talks on the trajectory of bilateral relations and ways to bolster and develop them in a manner that serves the interests of the two peoples, in addition to discussing issues of mutual concern.

At Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Djiboutian Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Sudan's Ambassador to Djibouti Mohamed Saeed Hassan, and a number of embassy officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris departed Khartoum International Airport for Djibouti, accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, Deputy Director General of the General Intelligence Service Lieutenant General Abbas Mohamed Bakhit, and advisers to the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.