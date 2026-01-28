Djibouti: Prime Minister Arrives in Djibouti

Djibouti City — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris arrived in the Republic of Djibouti on Wednesday morning on an official visit, following a gracious invitation from President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold talks on the trajectory of bilateral relations and ways to bolster and develop them in a manner that serves the interests of the two peoples, in addition to discussing issues of mutual concern.

At Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Djiboutian Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Sudan's Ambassador to Djibouti Mohamed Saeed Hassan, and a number of embassy officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris departed Khartoum International Airport for Djibouti, accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, Deputy Director General of the General Intelligence Service Lieutenant General Abbas Mohamed Bakhit, and advisers to the Prime Minister.