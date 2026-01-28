South Africa: Mccarthy Backs Chiefs to Win League Title

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy says his team can win the Betway Premiership as they face Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old defender scored his first senior goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their most recent 1-0 win over Golden Arrows.

Aden McCarthy is ready to help Kaizer Chiefs chase the Betway Premiership title.

"The race is on, we want the league title and it is very possible," the 22-year-old defender said.

Chiefs play Marumo Gallants on Wednesday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung. A win would give them 30 points at the halfway point of the season.

"We just need to work hard and work towards that," McCarthy said.

"Scoring my first goal is definitely one to remember, one for the history books," he said. "I am looking forward to scoring many more."

McCarthy's father Fabian won two league titles with Chiefs between 2003 and 2005.

The younger McCarthy usually plays centre back but has been playing left back since the season resumed after the Africa Cup of Nations finals. He has done well in the position.

Chiefs have put up fine defensive displays this season. They kept a clean sheet against Arrows, then another in a vital 1-0 win over Zesco United in Ndola on Sunday.

That win in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D has put Chiefs right back in contention to make the quarterfinals.

"We knew we needed to collect all three points," McCarthy said. "The conditions were not the best, but we had to adapt. We knew what we wanted, we stuck together as a team and collected the points."

McCarthy says it is difficult to know what to expect from Gallants on Wednesday.

"We know we are up against quality players, and a team that brings anything on the day," he said. "So it is quite unknown, we can only plan so much, but with what we have we just have to go out all guns blazing and do the job."