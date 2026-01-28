Kenya: Boda Boda Riders in Kisii Trained On Financial Literacy Amid Tough Economic Times

Kisii — Boda boda riders in Kisii County have received financial literacy training aimed at promoting responsible borrowing, proper loan management, and improved financial wellbeing amid the current tough economic conditions.

The training program seeks to equip riders with essential skills to help them make informed financial decisions, manage loans responsibly, and avoid debt-related challenges that have increasingly affected operators in the transport sector.

Speaking during the training in Kisii, Mogo Community and Events Manager Sheila Wangare said the initiative targets boda boda operators across Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, and Nyamira counties.

She explained that the program is designed to help riders grow their income sustainably while avoiding debt traps often associated with uninformed borrowing and poor financial planning.

As part of the initiative, the organization has also introduced a mobile application that enhances transparency and gives riders greater control and visibility over their loans.

"Through financial literacy, we aim to empower riders to increase their income, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth," Wangare said.

She added that financial education initiatives are critical in helping boda boda operators build sustainable livelihoods and achieve long-term financial security, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.