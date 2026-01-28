Kenya: Boda Boda Riders in Kisii Trained On Financial Literacy Amid Tough Economic Times

28 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Kisii — Boda boda riders in Kisii County have received financial literacy training aimed at promoting responsible borrowing, proper loan management, and improved financial wellbeing amid the current tough economic conditions.

The training program seeks to equip riders with essential skills to help them make informed financial decisions, manage loans responsibly, and avoid debt-related challenges that have increasingly affected operators in the transport sector.

Speaking during the training in Kisii, Mogo Community and Events Manager Sheila Wangare said the initiative targets boda boda operators across Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, and Nyamira counties.

She explained that the program is designed to help riders grow their income sustainably while avoiding debt traps often associated with uninformed borrowing and poor financial planning.

As part of the initiative, the organization has also introduced a mobile application that enhances transparency and gives riders greater control and visibility over their loans.

"Through financial literacy, we aim to empower riders to increase their income, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth," Wangare said.

She added that financial education initiatives are critical in helping boda boda operators build sustainable livelihoods and achieve long-term financial security, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.