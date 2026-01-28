South Sudan: AU Urges De-Escalation, Respect for Revitalised Peace Agreement in South Sudan

The African Union Commission has urged all parties in South Sudan to de-escalate rising tensions and respect the 2018 peace deal amid fresh violence that has forced civilians from their homes.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed deep concern over what he described as a "deteriorating security situation" in parts of South Sudan, especially in Jonglei State, where clashes have displaced large numbers of people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Youssouf warned that inflammatory rhetoric and acts of violence "risk inciting further violence and placing civilian populations, including women and children, at heightened risk."

He added that such developments run contrary to the letter and spirit of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Mr Youssouf strongly condemned any violence against civilians, underlining that the protection of civilians remains a fundamental responsibility of all parties to the conflict.

He also reiterated calls for respect for ceasefire arrangements, power-sharing commitments and inclusive decision-making for the remainder of the transitional period.

The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting South Sudan's pursuit of lasting peace, stability and national reconciliation, and said it will continue to work with IGAD, the United Nations, and international partners to help bring about a peaceful resolution.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp escalation of fighting, particularly in Jonglei where the South Sudanese military has ordered civilians, aid workers and United Nations personnel to leave opposition-held areas ahead of a major offensive.

The clashes have been described by many as some of the worst in years and have forced people to flee their homes in large numbers.

The conflict has also drawn international alarm after reported rhetoric from senior military figures encouraging troops to "spare no-one", including civilians and the elderly, a remark condemned by the United Nations and rights experts as deeply dangerous.

While the government maintains it is not at war, saying its security operation is aimed at stopping rebel advances, humanitarian agencies warn that repeated violations of the peace agreement and continuing hostilities risk dragging the country back into full-scale conflict.