Uganda: Peter Agaba Wins Ibanda Municipality MP Seat

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Peter Agaba, has been declared the winner of the Ibanda Municipality parliamentary by-election, securing the seat after a closely contested race.

Agaba was declared victor on Tuesday after polling 14,279 votes (52.19%), defeating independent candidate Innocent Mwine Bakamuhara, who garnered 12,904 votes (47.16%). Another independent contender, Sarapio Betungura, came a distant third with 177 votes (0.6%).

The by-election was held following the cancellation of the January 14 poll, which had been nullified due to errors on the ballot papers.

Speaking shortly after his victory was announced, Agaba struck a conciliatory tone, calling for unity among residents and political actors in the municipality.

"This victory is not about Peter Agaba or the NRM alone, but about the people of Ibanda Municipality," Agaba said. "I call upon my brothers and sisters I competed with to join hands with me so that together we can build our municipality."

He pledged to work collaboratively with fellow leaders to deliver on campaign pledges.

"I am committed to working closely with all leaders to ensure that the promises we made to the electorate are fulfilled in line with the NRM manifesto," he added.

The Ibanda District Election Officer, Aidah Nkeija Barekye, confirmed that the electoral process was peaceful and orderly.

"The election was conducted successfully without any hitches, and we did not receive any complaints from any of the candidates," Barekye said.

Agaba's victory now sees the NRM retain the Ibanda Municipality parliamentary seat, with expectations high among residents for effective representation and improved service delivery.