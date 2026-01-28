Kenya: US Pizza Chain Papa John's Opens New Outlet in Nairobi, Eyes Nakuru

28 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — US fast-food chain Papa John's is expanding its footprint in Nairobi as part of a wider growth strategy focused on job creation and deeper penetration of high-traffic retail locations.

The pizza brand, operated locally by Express Kitchen, has grown to 10 outlets across Nairobi and Narok, with its latest stores opened along Lavington and Thika Road.

Papa John's Kenya said the expansion is aimed at supporting employability, particularly among youth and part-time workers, while strengthening its position in the competitive hospitality sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our focus is employability, especially for youth and fresh graduates, and outlet expansion allows us to scale those opportunities sustainably," said Ayan Ali, Director of Papa John's Kenya.

The company currently employs more than 300 staff, comprising both full-time and part-time workers, less than two years after entering the Kenyan market.

Management said the new Nairobi outlets are designed to absorb additional labour while maintaining operational efficiency amid rising costs and subdued consumer spending.

Ali added that store locations are strategically selected along commuter routes and neighbourhood hubs to ensure steady foot traffic and stable staffing levels.

"As we open more locations in Nairobi, our priority is to grow responsibly--creating jobs while remaining embedded in the communities we serve," she said.

Papa John's Kenya said it is also evaluating further expansion into major urban centres, including Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret, as it balances regional growth plans with domestic market performance.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.