Kenya: US Pizza Chain Papa John's Opens New Outlet in Nairobi, Eyes Nakuru

Nairobi — US fast-food chain Papa John's is expanding its footprint in Nairobi as part of a wider growth strategy focused on job creation and deeper penetration of high-traffic retail locations.

The pizza brand, operated locally by Express Kitchen, has grown to 10 outlets across Nairobi and Narok, with its latest stores opened along Lavington and Thika Road.

Papa John's Kenya said the expansion is aimed at supporting employability, particularly among youth and part-time workers, while strengthening its position in the competitive hospitality sector.

"Our focus is employability, especially for youth and fresh graduates, and outlet expansion allows us to scale those opportunities sustainably," said Ayan Ali, Director of Papa John's Kenya.

The company currently employs more than 300 staff, comprising both full-time and part-time workers, less than two years after entering the Kenyan market.

Management said the new Nairobi outlets are designed to absorb additional labour while maintaining operational efficiency amid rising costs and subdued consumer spending.

Ali added that store locations are strategically selected along commuter routes and neighbourhood hubs to ensure steady foot traffic and stable staffing levels.

"As we open more locations in Nairobi, our priority is to grow responsibly--creating jobs while remaining embedded in the communities we serve," she said.

Papa John's Kenya said it is also evaluating further expansion into major urban centres, including Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret, as it balances regional growth plans with domestic market performance.