The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed allegations that the army is hunting for National Unity Platform (NUP) president and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The denial was issued by the Acting Spokesperson of the Chief of Defence Forces, Col. Chris Magezi, following claims by Kyagulanyi that security forces had raided his residence early last week, prompting him to flee his home.

Col. Magezi made the remarks while officials from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) appeared before Parliament to present the ministry's budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year.

A delegation led by Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth and Permanent Secretary Rosette Byengoma appeared before the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee to present a proposed budget of Shs4.67 trillion for the 2026/27 financial year, with projections indicating growth to Shs8.84 trillion by the 2030/31 financial year.

However, outside the committee proceedings, attention shifted to the controversy surrounding Kyagulanyi, who reportedly went into hiding days after presidential election results were announced and following an alleged raid on his residence.

Col. Magezi described the allegations as baseless, insisting that the army has no interest in arresting the NUP leader.

"Kyagulanyi is free at his home, and the last time I checked yesterday evening, he was safe at his residence," Magezi said.

"That does not, however, prevent other security agencies, including the Uganda Police Force, from engaging him if they have matters of interest."

He added that Uganda operates under the rule of law and that no individual is above it, regardless of political position.

"Being a politician or party president does not grant immunity. If the police have a legitimate issue, they can act, but at the moment, I am not aware of any offence committed by him," Magezi said.

Inside the committee meeting, chaired by Ruhaama East MP Wilson Kajwengye, legislators pressed the defence ministry to explain delays in implementing salary enhancements for officers in the security forces.

Kajwengye reminded ministry officials that Parliament had previously approved annual salary increments for men and women in uniform, commitments MPs had communicated to voters during campaigns.

"We approved salary enhancements every financial year, but we are informed that some officers in lower ranks have not received increments, including the minimum enhancement of Shs800,000," Kajwengye said.

In response, Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth said the salary enhancement programme had been adopted under President Museveni's strategic leadership and that the initial phase had been implemented.

"The first enhancement was completed for officers on low pay. We have not yet received clarity from the Ministry of Finance on why the subsequent enhancement has not been effected," Oboth said.

Other issues raised by the committee included the management of Kololo Airstrip, its revenue collection, and procedures followed in leasing the facility, amid unconfirmed reports that rental fees range between Shs5 million and Shs30 million per event.