Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Africom Commander

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received a courtesy visit from the United States Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher T. Landau, accompanied by the Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Li Anderson.

"I received a courtesy visit from the Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher T. Landau, alongside the Commander of U.S. Africa Command, General Dagvin Li Anderson. I appreciated the warm and constructive engagement, which underscored the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect."