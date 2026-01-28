Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Africom Commander

28 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received a courtesy visit from the United States Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher T. Landau, accompanied by the Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Li Anderson.

In a statement shared on social media, the Prime Minister described the discussions as warm and constructive, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect between the two countries.

"I received a courtesy visit from the Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher T. Landau, alongside the Commander of U.S. Africa Command, General Dagvin Li Anderson. I appreciated the warm and constructive engagement, which underscored the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect."

