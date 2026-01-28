Malawi Faces K71 Billion Disaster Relief Shortfall As Zimbabwe Donates Supplies

The Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Justin Adack Saidi, has appealed for additional food and humanitarian assistance after the government confirmed a K71 billion funding shortfall in its disaster relief response.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the symbolic handover of food and non-food items donated by the Government of Zimbabwe, Saidi said Malawi's National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan, coordinated through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), was budgeted at K209 billion.

He thanked the private sector and development partners for mobilising K139 billion so far, but warned that a significant financing gap remains.

"The Flood Response Plan outlines priority, life-saving interventions across sectors," Saidi said. "It aims to restore basic services, prevent secondary disaster impacts, and kick-start early recovery."

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme, said the donation reflects the strong Pan-African ties between the two countries.

"The bonds between Zimbabwe and Malawi are rooted in a shared history, mutual respect, and unwavering solidarity. Our nations have stood together in times of both prosperity and adversity, and today we reaffirm that brotherly and sisterly relationship," she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr George Chaponda, assured Malawians that the donated items will be distributed efficiently and transparently to the intended beneficiaries.

"The assistance handed over today will be instrumental to ongoing relief efforts. It demonstrates our collective commitment not only to immediate humanitarian response but also to the sustainable recovery and resilience of our people," Chaponda said.

Between 22 and 31 December 2025, Malawi experienced heavy rainfall across several districts, with Nkhotakota among the worst affected.

Persistent rains from 25 to 31 December triggered severe flooding, damaging homes, infrastructure, and essential services.

10,912 households (49,104 people) were affected in Nkhotakota alone.

2,132 households were displaced, with 4,712 people currently sheltering in 14 camps, 11 of them in schools.

The floods resulted in 12 deaths, 39 injuries, and two missing persons.

Cumulatively, during the current rainy season, 36,283 households have been affected nationwide, with 209 injuries and 40 deaths recorded--23 of them caused by lightning.

The government has reiterated that no Malawian should die of hunger and has appealed to development partners, private sector players, and well-wishers to help close the K71 billion gap and fully implement the lean-season response plan.