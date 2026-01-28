Malawi: AfDB Injects K1.7 Billion Lifeline As Malawi Battles Deepening Food Crisis

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation has signed a financing agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) that will provide Malawi with US$1 million (approximately K1.7 billion) in emergency relief support, offering timely assistance as the country battles worsening food insecurity.

The agreement was signed on Monday in Lilongwe by Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha and AfDB Country Director for Malawi, MacMillan Anyawu, marking another step in efforts to cushion vulnerable populations from the effects of the ongoing food crisis.

The funding is expected to strengthen government relief interventions, particularly in communities facing acute food shortages following erratic weather patterns, rising food prices, and declining household food reserves.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Anyawu said the AfDB recognises the urgent humanitarian needs confronting Malawi and is committed to supporting measures that protect vulnerable households and stabilise livelihoods.

"This support comes at a critical time when many Malawians are struggling to meet basic food needs. The bank remains committed to working with the government to ensure that relief efforts reach those most affected," he said.

The additional resources are expected to enhance food distribution, improve coordination of relief programmes, and reinforce government capacity to respond to humanitarian pressures, while complementing ongoing efforts by development partners.

Malawi continues to face significant food security challenges, with thousands of households requiring immediate assistance. The AfDB support is therefore seen as a vital contribution towards easing suffering and preventing further deterioration of livelihoods as the country works towards longer-term recovery and resilience.