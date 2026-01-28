Somalia: Chaos Disrupts Somali Parliament Session Over Proposed Constitutional Changes

28 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A joint session of Somalia's Federal Parliament descended into chaos on Wednesday at Villa Hargeysa in Mogadishu, as opposition lawmakers clashed with supporters of proposed amendments to five articles of the provisional constitution.

The Speaker of the House of the People, Aden Mohamed Nur Madoobe, struggled to officially open the session amid loud protests and disruptions.

Lawmakers opposing the agenda reportedly tore up meeting documents and created a scene that forced the parliamentary leadership to leave the chamber.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation between some MPs, including Interior Minister Senator Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag and legislator Hassan Firinbi.

Opposition lawmakers accused the presidency and parliamentary leadership of attempting to push constitutional changes without public or parliamentary support, claiming the amendments were a pretext to extend President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's term.

Ultimately, opposition MPs succeeded in halting the session, preventing any parliamentary approval of the proposed constitutional revisions.

