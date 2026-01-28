Somalia's Justice Ministry Refutes Claims Over Constitutional Review Process

28 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has issued a statement responding to recent remarks by some members of Parliament and the parliamentary oversight committee on the constitutional review process.

The ministry denied claims by certain lawmakers that there had been no consultations on the country's constitution.

According to the statement, all federal member states participated in the consultations, with the exception of Puntland, while local communities provided input on proposed amendments.

"The Ministry confirms that the constitutional review was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission, and the Parliamentary Oversight Committee, in coordination with the federal member states.

These bodies conducted extensive public consultations across the country, excluding Puntland, to ensure full participation and transparency," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that all measures taken during the process have been transparent and consistent with constitutional principles, aimed at ensuring inclusive public consultations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.