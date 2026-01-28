Somalia's Justice Ministry Refutes Claims Over Constitutional Review Process

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has issued a statement responding to recent remarks by some members of Parliament and the parliamentary oversight committee on the constitutional review process.

The ministry denied claims by certain lawmakers that there had been no consultations on the country's constitution.

According to the statement, all federal member states participated in the consultations, with the exception of Puntland, while local communities provided input on proposed amendments.

"The Ministry confirms that the constitutional review was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission, and the Parliamentary Oversight Committee, in coordination with the federal member states.

These bodies conducted extensive public consultations across the country, excluding Puntland, to ensure full participation and transparency," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that all measures taken during the process have been transparent and consistent with constitutional principles, aimed at ensuring inclusive public consultations.