Algeria: U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos Visits Algeria

press release

U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos returned to Algeria on January 26 to meet with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, and Minister of State, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Mohamed Arkab. His visit reaffirms the United States' ongoing cooperation with Algeria and its commitment to supporting stability throughout the region.

Senior Advisor Boulos's visit to Algeria underscores the United States' enduring commitment to working with Algerian partners to build a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Algeria, the United States, and the wider African region.