Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Surrenders to Galmudug Forces in Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — A senior Al-Shabaab commander, identified as Abdirahman Talxo Shuuke, surrendered to Galmudug Darawiish forces, specifically the Galayr unit responsible for protecting the regional presidency, following recent operations against the militant group in the Labadulle and Ceelahelay areas.

Shuuke, who hailed from Ceelgaras and arrived armed with a rifle and ammunition, acknowledged his role as a senior figure within Al-Shabaab's so-called "brigade" in the Galgaduud region.

He told officers that the group was under severe pressure due to intensified operations by Somali National Forces, accompanied by heavy ground and air strikes.

The surrender marks another success in the ongoing military campaign by Galmudug Darawiish and Somali National Forces against Al-Shabaab in Galgaduud, part of broader efforts to stabilize central Somalia.

