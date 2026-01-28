Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Surrenders to Galmudug Forces in Central Somalia

28 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A senior Al-Shabaab commander, identified as Abdirahman Talxo Shuuke, surrendered to Galmudug Darawiish forces, specifically the Galayr unit responsible for protecting the regional presidency, following recent operations against the militant group in the Labadulle and Ceelahelay areas.

Shuuke, who hailed from Ceelgaras and arrived armed with a rifle and ammunition, acknowledged his role as a senior figure within Al-Shabaab's so-called "brigade" in the Galgaduud region.

He told officers that the group was under severe pressure due to intensified operations by Somali National Forces, accompanied by heavy ground and air strikes.

The surrender marks another success in the ongoing military campaign by Galmudug Darawiish and Somali National Forces against Al-Shabaab in Galgaduud, part of broader efforts to stabilize central Somalia.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.