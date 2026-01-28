Nairobi — Transport operators have issued a warning of a nationwide road shutdown starting Monday, threatening massive disruption across major towns and highways as they protest what they describe as the government's failure to guarantee security for road users and investors in the transport sector.

The warning was issued by Inter-Corridor Mobility Chairman Joseph Kagai, who said the situation on Kenyan roads was rapidly deteriorating, citing increasing cases of vehicle torching, extortion, and harassment of drivers, allegedly involving criminal gangs and some boda boda riders.

"Today we are here in solidarity as all road users. We do not understand how the government is losing authority over the security and safety of the property of our investors," Kagai said.

Kagai announced that transport operators plan to block major towns, cities, and roundabouts across the country, arguing that roads are funded through fuel levy taxes paid by motorists, giving drivers the right to demand accountability and protection.

"From Monday, we will make sure that in all major towns and cities and roundabouts there will be no passing until the government addresses these issues," he warned.

The transport lobby accused authorities of failing to act against criminal groups targeting motorists, saying there have been no visible arrests or official reports despite repeated complaints lodged by transport operators.

"We have not seen any arrests. We have not seen any reports," Kagai said.

He further claimed that boda boda riders and criminal elements were increasingly stopping matatus and private vehicles to extort or intimidate drivers, warning that the situation could escalate into violent confrontations if left unchecked.

Kagai also issued a controversial warning that drivers could resort to self-defence measures, invoking memories of 'Kamjesh', an informal vigilante-style enforcement system that existed before reforms in the matatu industry.

"Before the reforms, we had what we called Kamjesh. Our young people reformed and formed circles, became operators, had uniforms and were licensed by the government. But if the government is not protecting us anymore, we will be forced to protect ourselves," he said.

The transport lobby called on the government to urgently deploy security officers, dismantle extortion networks along transport corridors, and engage operators in structured dialogue to prevent a nationwide transport paralysis.

Transport sector stakeholders warn that a shutdown of major roads would severely disrupt trade, commuter movement, and the supply of food and fuel, particularly in major urban centres.