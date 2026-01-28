Africa: AU, Qatar Officials Meet in Mogadishu to Discuss Peace and Security Cooperation

28 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The African Union's Special Representative and Head of AUSSOM, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, met today in Mogadishu with Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Nuaimi.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the African Union and Qatar in supporting Somalia's peace and security efforts.

During the meeting, Ambassador Diene praised Qatar's ongoing support for African Union operations and highlighted its key role in assisting the Somali federal government and people.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development in Somalia, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in supporting the country's ongoing political and security processes.

