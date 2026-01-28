Ethiopia: PM Abiy Receives U.S. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, Africom Commander As Ethiopia, Us Agree to Deepen Security Cooperation

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he received a courtesy visit from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher T. Landau and the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, describing the engagement as warm and constructive and underscoring the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect between the two countries.

The visit comes as part of a regional tour by Deputy Secretary Landau that includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti, scheduled to run from 24 January to 1 February.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos held talks with Landau in Addis Abeba, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional issues of mutual interest. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ethiopia and the United States have enjoyed more than 120 years of diplomatic relations.

During their stay, Landau and General Anderson also visited the International Aviation Expo organized by the Ethiopian Air Force, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF). Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the ENDF, took part in the visit. The expo showcased aircraft, defense technologies, and related products from the Air Force, the Defense Engineering Industry Group, the Defense Forces Foundation, the Defense University, and several international organizations, which the ENDF said reflected Ethiopia's long-standing experience in the aviation and defense sectors.

Following the visit, the US delegation met with Minister of Defense Engineer Aisha Mohammed. In a joint statement issued after talks with General Anderson, the Minister said Ethiopia and the United States had agreed to work together to safeguard their national interests and elevate their existing diplomatic and military ties into what she described as a higher strategic partnership. She said the two sides also reached a consensus to cooperate on peace and security issues, including joint efforts to combat terrorism.

General Anderson said his visit, held in conjunction with celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of the Ethiopian Air Force, provided an opportunity to reflect on the long history of relations between the two countries while strengthening future cooperation. According to information from the ENDF, he said the visit also created an opportunity to address shared regional security challenges and reinforce partnership mechanisms.

The Ethiopia visit follows Landau's stop in Egypt, where he held talks with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on political and economic cooperation, developments in Sudan and the Horn of Africa, and Nile water security, according to Egypt's Foreign Ministry. No official statement has been released by the US State Department on the discussions. Egyptian media reported that Abdelatty warned against unilateral actions on the Nile and against any recognition of Somaliland, citing potential risks to regional and Red Sea security.

In Addis Abeba, Landau is also expected to meet African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf to discuss regional peace and security, commercial engagement, and humanitarian challenges across the continent.