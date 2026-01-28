press release

Addis Ababa — The following joint statement was released by the Government of the United States of America and the African Union Commission on the occasion of today's agreement to establish a Strategic Investment Working Group.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf met today at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Africa relationship through the African Union (AU). Alongside their shared commitment to protecting peace and security on the Continent, they agreed that economic growth forms the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Africa, and that the development of quality, trade-enabling infrastructure is a critical next step in advancing that growth, informed by the African Union's Agenda 2063 and its flagship priorities, including the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) priority corridors, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In this regard, the Government of the United States and the AUC have agreed to the establishment of a U.S.-AUC Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group (SIWG), to promote and advance U.S.-Africa economic partnerships that create jobs, prosperity, and economic security both in America and across Africa.

The SIWG will serve as a platform for senior officials and technical experts across the U.S. government and AUC to identify and advance opportunities for U.S. private sector investment and engagement in AU-backed infrastructure projects and related initiatives that advance the shared strategic priorities of the United States and the AU, its member states, and Africa's Regional Economic Communities – enabling trade and logistics infrastructure, as well as continent-wide digital transformation.

These investments will leverage AU convening authority and expertise alongside U.S. capital and innovative financing tools to develop critical minerals and commodities supply chains, transportation corridors, energy networks, and regulatory harmonization, as well as to increase two-way trade, secure digital infrastructure, and improve health security that will make Americans and Africans safer and more prosperous.

As the United States and Africa seek durable, profitable investments to drive economic goals in place of foreign assistance, the SIWG will provide a foundation for strategic economic cooperation that will grow and shape the relationship for years to come.

