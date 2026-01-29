Sudan: 80k Displaced From North Darfur to El Gedaref, 88k Flee Kordofan

El Gedaref / Kordofan — As civilians across Sudan continue to flee hostilities en masse, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that 88,316 people were displaced from Kordofan between October 25 and January 15. Separately, the acting governor of El Gedaref, Lt Gen Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, says that the state is currently hosting 1,800 displaced families from North Darfur, comprising 80,000 individuals.

During his meeting with the Governor of North Darfur, El Hafiz Bakhit, he stated that the government and community of El Gedaref had fulfilled their responsibilities towards these families by providing shelter, food, and social and health care.

The governor of North Darfur called for the formation of a coordination committee between the two states to monitor and address the situation of displaced persons, focusing on issues of education, health, social welfare, and issuing identity documents.

Hafiz Bakhit expressed his thanks and appreciation to the government and citizens of El Gedaref for hosting their people coming from the state, noting that this visit aims to assess the conditions of these displaced people as part of a tour that includes all the displaced people of the state in the safe states.

The number of people displaced from El Fasher since the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city last October is estimated at 107,294.

According to statistics from the IOM, the total number of displaced people from North Darfur is 1,771,034, making it the state with the highest number of displaced people.

The displaced people moved to several states, including the Northern State, River Nile state, El Gedaref, and Kassala.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudan's Kassala state has resolved to evacuate and dismantle the three remaining camps for displaced people in the state starting from February 10th. Kassala Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Idris told a meeting with foreign and national organisations at the state government secretariat yesterday that the state government decided to evacuate the Karama camp west of the airport on February 10 "because the reasons for displacement no longer exist". All the organisations' relief projects will be converted to development projects, he said.

88k+ displaced from Kordofan

The IOM says that 88,316 people were displaced from Kordofan between October 25 and January 15. The organisation said in a report issued Tuesday, which Radio Dabanga reviewed, that the displacement resulted from 65 incidents, and that the displaced people reached 69 localities and 13 states in Sudan.

The organisation said that South Kordofan State witnessed (46 incidents), North Kordofan (18 incidents), and West Kordofan (one incident), during the period from October 25, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

The IOM explained that the majority of the displaced people headed to North Kordofan State (25%), specifically in Sheikan locality (11,910 displaced people) and El Rahad locality (7,455 displaced people), followed by White Nile State (21%), specifically in Kosti locality (7,076 displaced people), Rabak locality (4,095 displaced people), and El Duwaim locality (3,632 displaced people).

The organisation also recorded internal displacement in South Kordofan (13%), Khartoum (11%), and the Northern State (10%).

The majority of those displaced were from North Kordofan (62%), followed by South Kordofan (37%). Less than one percent were displaced from West Kordofan. The Kordofan region hosts more than one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) distributed across 1,936 sites in 36 localities. North Kordofan hosts 222,942 displaced people, South Kordofan 383,558 displaced people, and West Kordofan 416,654 displaced people.