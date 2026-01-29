Sudan's Kassala State to Dismantle Three Camps As 'Reasons for Displacement No Longer Exist'

Kassala — Sudan's Kassala state has resolved to evacuate and dismantle the three remaining camps for displaced people in the state starting from February 10th. Kassala Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Idris told a meeting with foreign and national organisations at the state government secretariat yesterday that the state government decided to evacuate the Karama camp west of the airport on February 10 "because the reasons for displacement no longer exist". All the organisations' relief projects will be converted to development projects, he said.

The commissioner explained that the camps are to be evacuated successively, following the West Airport camp, which is followed by the Khashm El Girba camp, then the Karama Onion Factory, noting that there is a plan that has been put in place for people with exceptional needs and cases to be moved to a specific location.

He said that displaced people who do not wish to return and remain in Kassala have the option, as Sudanese citizens, to demand a residential plot of land or rented accommodation.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the number of displaced people in Kassala State last November was 56,390, a decrease of nine per cent. This came after the return of displaced people to Khartoum and El Gezira states.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Organisational participation

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid called on organisations to participate in the return program and to complete the roles they had begun towards the displaced since the beginning of the war.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding arrangements for the voluntary return of displaced people, the contribution of foreign and national organisations and their role in the issue of the voluntary return of displaced people to their home states, and the provision of means of transportation such as buses and trucks, in addition to providing food baskets for all families.

It is worth noting that the Vision Organisation announced its commitment to providing 305 food baskets within the specified timeframe.

60% decrease

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in Kassala State had previously announced their intention to evacuate the camp before the month of Ramadan, with the exception of those displaced from Darfur. He noted that only three shelters remain in the state out of 309 across all localities except Telkok. He said the state had been sheltering 148,000 families since April 2023, indicating a decrease in that number following voluntary returns.