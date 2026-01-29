Ethiopia and United States Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation, Advance Aviation Development

Ethiopia and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on aviation development and future partnership opportunities.

The pledge was highlighted during a high-level engagement at Ethiopian Airlines Group headquarters, where the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, along with the airline's executive management team, met with the U.S. Department of State's Deputy Secretary, Christopher Landau.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in the aviation sector, supporting sustainable growth, and exploring new areas of mutual interest.

Both sides underscored the strategic importance of aviation in driving economic development, connectivity, and people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and the United States.

The engagement reflects the long-standing partnership between the two countries and signals a shared vision to deepen cooperation and unlock future opportunities in the aviation industry and beyond.