Ethiopia and United States Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation, Advance Aviation Development

29 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on aviation development and future partnership opportunities.

The pledge was highlighted during a high-level engagement at Ethiopian Airlines Group headquarters, where the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, along with the airline's executive management team, met with the U.S. Department of State's Deputy Secretary, Christopher Landau.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in the aviation sector, supporting sustainable growth, and exploring new areas of mutual interest.

Both sides underscored the strategic importance of aviation in driving economic development, connectivity, and people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and the United States.

The engagement reflects the long-standing partnership between the two countries and signals a shared vision to deepen cooperation and unlock future opportunities in the aviation industry and beyond.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.