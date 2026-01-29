Ethiopia, EU Pledge Closer Cooperation On Development and Regional Security

28 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera, on today held talks with the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to further consolidating its longstanding partnership with the European Union.

During the discussions, Ambassador Hadera underscored the strategic importance of Ethiopia's partnership with the European Union.

He noted that cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union spans more than five decades, covering key areas such as economic development, peacebuilding, and regional security.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further enhancing political dialogue, deepening economic cooperation, and strengthening collaboration on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

