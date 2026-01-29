Ethiopia: President Taye Hails Rotary International for Its Important Humanitarian Impact in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie has commended Rotary International for its long-standing humanitarian contributions, particularly in the areas of public health and support for vulnerable communities.

Rotary International, founded globally in 1905 and established in Ethiopia in 1955, currently operates in more than 200 countries.

The organization unites professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and volunteers committed to improving health, safety, and well-being worldwide.

Rotary marked its 70th anniversary in Ethiopia with a commemorative ceremony attended by President Taye, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba, Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo and members of the Rotary community.

Speaking at the event, President Taye highlighted Rotary's critical role in supporting Ethiopia during challenging periods, singling out the organization's contribution to polio eradication as one of its most significant achievements.

"I would like to thank you for your support in the provision of medical services, particularly in the eradication of polio in Ethiopia and across the world," the President said.

Taye added that: "Likewise, your program in the treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects is highly appreciated."

He emphasized that assisting vulnerable children and their families represents one of the highest expressions of humanity, adding, "With your support, hope is alive."

President Taye further noted that Rotary's core values--service, integrity, fellowship, and leadership--remain highly relevant in addressing today's global challenges. He congratulated Rotary Ethiopia on its seven decades of service and applauded Rotary International for its sustained global leadership.

For his part, Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo reaffirmed that promoting peace lies at the heart of Rotary's mission.

He explained that Rotary's work in education, healthcare, water access, and community development collectively contributes to global peace and stability. He also highlighted Rotary's partnerships with organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO).