Kenya: CS Murkomen Warns Against Politics of Violence, Vows Tough Action On Goons

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned politicians involved in violence and intimidation, insisting that the country will not return to an era of fear, chaos, and bloodshed for political gain.

Speaking at Kiawakara in Kirinyaga Central during the commissioning of an Assistant County Commissioner's office, Murkomen said decisive action will be taken against individuals who plan, sponsor, or execute political violence, emphasizing that Kenya's politics must be anchored in peace, unity, and development.

The Cabinet Secretary further condemned what he described as the "politics of war."

"We will not allow Kenya to be dragged into politics of violence, intimidation, and chaos. Our politics must be peaceful, issue-based, and founded on love, unity, and development for all Kenyans," he said.

The Interior CS cited a recent incident at a church in Nyeri County, describing it as unacceptable and a dangerous attempt to turn sacred spaces into platforms for political rivalry.

"Churches and places of worship must never be used as platforms for political confrontation. They are sanctuaries of peace and worship, and such incidents will not be allowed to happen again anywhere in this country," Murkomen said.

He announced that regional commissioners and security teams have been instructed to take immediate action against anyone linked to political violence.

"Anyone planning, financing, or executing violence will face the full force of the law. No one will be protected because of their political affiliation or status," he warned.

Murkomen emphasized that rule of law applies to everyone, and political violence, including the use of goons or criminal gangs, will be dealt with decisively.

The Interior CS assured Kenyans that the government remains committed to guaranteeing equal political space, provided political activities are conducted peacefully and within the law.

"We will protect everyone's right to assemble and express themselves lawfully. But we will not allow violence, threats, or intimidation disguised as politics," he said.

Murkomen urged leaders to focus on development and vision, rather than confrontation:

"Kenya's politics must change. Leaders who rely on violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society."

Nominated MCA Milker Thoithi accused opposition politicians of deploying goons to create insecurity and disrupt public order:

"The use of goons threatens peace and undermines democratic processes. Politics should never be about terrorizing citizens."

Majority Leader Benson Ngahu reaffirmed support for the government, citing tangible development achievements:

"We will continue supporting the government because we can see real development on the ground. We will back all programs aimed at improving the lives of our people," he said.