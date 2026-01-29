Zimbabwe: Government Speaks Out After Child's Tragic Death

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has renewed calls for an end to violent discipline of children following the death of six-year-old Praise Tsomeka allegedly beaten over several days for failing to spell her name.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary, Simon Masanga said the case had left officials deeply shocked and heartbroken describing it as a reminder of the dangers faced by children in abusive environments.

"No circumstance can ever justify the use of physical abuse as a form of discipline.This tragic death reminds us that children deserve love, patience and protection, not punishment that endangers their lives," Masanga said

Praise died shortly after being taken to Zvishavane District Hospital on 21 January following two days of alleged beatings at her home in Kasvoro Village.

Police say her uncle and caregiver, Takudzwa Wellington Chimuka, used tree switches and later a rubber sjambok to punish her each time she struggled to spell her name.

Instead of seeking immediate medical care when the child began showing signs of severe pain and weakness, Chimuka and his wife reportedly took her to a prophet for prayers before eventually going to hospital. Chimuka has since been arrested.

Masanga urged parents, guardians and caregivers to abandon violent forms of discipline and adopt positive parenting practices that nurture children rather than harm them.

"Children thrive when they are guided with encouragement and respect. Discipline must be constructive and never harmful. We urge families to seek support and use non-violent methods of teaching," he said.

He also said safeguarding children was a collective responsibility, calling on communities to speak out when abuse is suspected.

"Silence only enables abuse. Reporting violence saves lives and helps prevent tragedies like this from happening again," Masanga warned.

He said the ministry remained committed to strengthening child protection systems, expanding advocacy and reinforcing support structures to ensure that every child is valued and protected.

"Only encouragement and support can nurture a child's full potential," he said.