Mozambique: One Dead in Gaza Shipwreck

28 January 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — One person died, and eight are missing, following a shipwreck on Tuesday morning, in Guija district, in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza.

According to government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocencio Impissa, the artisanal boat was carrying 42 passengers, 34 of whom were rescued.

Taking advantage of a fall in the level of flood waters, the boat was attempting to cross from the Tomanine accommodation centre for people displaced by the floods to the Canicado administrative post.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in the Gaza provincial capital of Xai-Xai, Impissa said that search and rescue teams are continuing to work to find and identify the missing passengers.

The flood in Guija results from the recent torrential rains, and from the Limpopo river bursting its banks. More than 10,000 people have been affected by the Guija floods, and more than 6,000 of these are in need of humanitarian assistance.

