Kenya: United Opposition Vows Single Challenger to President Ruto in 2027

Nairobi — Kenya's opposition heavyweights have vowed to present a united front in the 2027 general elections, insisting that internal competition will not divide them and promising to field a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

The announcement came during a meeting at Ufungamano House at the Democratic Party's National Delegates Congress, where leaders from across the opposition spectrum gathered to reaffirm their commitment to a consolidated approach.

At the gathering, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was formally endorsed as Democratic Party leader and presidential flagbearer, positioning him as a potential contender for the opposition's joint ticket.

Speaking to delegates, Muturi accused the Kenya Kwanza coalition of attempting to fracture the opposition by sponsoring rival camps within parties.

"There were efforts to plant competitors so that I would not emerge as the party candidate. Anyone who accepts to be used to divide this movement is working against the people of Kenya," Muturi said.

He emphasized that the opposition remains focused on steering the nation away from a dangerous political and economic path.

"Our nation is not beyond repair. United, we will put it back on the right course," Muturi added.

Other opposition figures echoed the message of cohesion. People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua stressed that the alliance is driven by a shared mission to provide responsible leadership.

"We are united by one mission -- to give Kenyans responsible leadership. That is why we must stand together to liberate this country," Karua said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said that unity is essential for defeating President Ruto.

"There is no other formula. Unity is the only path to victory," Musyoka said.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i dismissed speculation that rival ambitions could destabilize the coalition.

"Those waiting for us to collapse will be disappointed," Matiang'i said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua assured delegates that the opposition would select a candidate capable of unseating President Ruto after a single term.

"We will work together and present a candidate who will earn the trust of Kenyans and send this government home," Gachagua said.

Consultations are ongoing among opposition parties to establish a framework for picking a joint presidential candidate, with assurances that national interest will guide the final choice, rather than party rivalries.