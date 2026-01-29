Kenya: 21 Presidential Advisors Seek Temporary Stay After Court Nullifies Appointments

Nairobi — Twenty-one officers whose appointments as Presidential advisors were recently declared null and void by the court have filed an application seeking a temporary stay of the judgment.

The advisors are asking the court to suspend the effect of the ruling pending further legal proceedings, allowing them to continue performing their advisory roles for the President while the matter is contested.

The court had earlier ruled that the appointments were unlawful, citing procedural and constitutional concerns.

This development has sparked significant attention as the advisors move to challenge the decision in the judiciary.

The move to file for a temporary stay aims to prevent disruption in the functioning of the Presidential advisory office.

Lawyers representing the advisors argue that immediate enforcement of the ruling could affect key policy and decision-making processes.

Observers say the case highlights ongoing tensions around executive appointments and checks on presidential powers, and it may set a precedent for how similar appointments are handled in the future.

The court is expected to hear the stay application in the coming days, after which a ruling will determine whether the advisors can continue in their roles while the legal challenge is underway.