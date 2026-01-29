Kenya: Transport Sector Condemns Mob Justice By Boda Boda Riders, Demands End to Roadside Violence

Nairobi — Stakeholders in the transport sector have strongly condemned boda boda riders who take the law into their own hands, warning that acts of mob justice against motorists threaten public safety, the rule of law, and national economic stability.

In a joint statement, representatives from the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK), Matatu Owners, truck operators, cab operators, and private motorists accused rogue boda boda riders of acting as "jury, judge, and executioner" following road accidents.

The sector said the growing trend of mobbing, assaulting motorists, and torching vehicles amounts to criminal behaviour that must be stopped immediately.

"No road user has the authority to punish another. Accidents must be handled by the police and the courts, not by mobs," the operators said.

The stakeholders issued a firm demand for an immediate end to molestation and mob justice targeting motorists, calling on security agencies to enforce the law without fear or favour.

They insisted that boda boda riders must be subjected to the same traffic laws as all other road users, noting that selective enforcement has emboldened violent behaviour on highways and urban roads.

In a show of solidarity, the transport sector resolved that motorists will stop and assist any fellow driver facing mob violence, regardless of whether they operate trucks, matatus, taxis, or private vehicles.

The group warned that continued inaction by authorities would leave operators with no option but to withdraw services nationwide, disrupting transport and commerce until safety and accountability are restored.

The sector emphasized that while accidents are unfortunate, violence, intimidation, and destruction of property are never justified.

"Mob justice has no place in a civilized society. Kenyan roads must be governed by law, not fear," the statement said.

The transport operators reaffirmed their commitment to lawful conduct but warned that collective action will continue until motorists are protected and those responsible for mob violence are arrested and prosecuted.