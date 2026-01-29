Kenya: Supreme Court to Rule Friday On Gachagua Impeachment Case

Nairobi — The Supreme Court is set to deliver its ruling on Friday in the impeachment case involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a decision expected to have significant legal and political implications.

Gachagua was removed from office in October 2024 following impeachment proceedings, a move that sparked legal challenges questioning the process and constitutionality of the actions taken against him.

At the centre of the case is whether a three-judge bench chaired by Justice Erick Ogola was properly constituted to hear and determine the impeachment-related dispute.

The court's decision is expected to clarify whether the bench had the legal authority to preside over the matter.

Legal experts say the ruling will provide critical guidance on judicial procedure in impeachment cases, particularly on how benches are constituted in high-stakes constitutional disputes involving senior public officials.

If the Supreme Court finds that the bench was improperly constituted, it could reopen legal questions surrounding the impeachment process. Conversely, a finding that the bench was lawfully established would likely affirm the decisions that followed Gachagua's removal from office.

The case has drawn wide public attention, given its potential impact on Kenya's constitutional order, separation of powers, and the role of the judiciary in political accountability.

The ruling is expected to be delivered on Friday, with parties and the public awaiting clarity on a matter that could shape future impeachment proceedings in the country.