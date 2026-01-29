Somalia, EU Discuss Military Cooperation During Official Meeting

28 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, accompanied by Chief of the Somali National Army, Major General Odowa Yusuf Raage, held an official meeting with General Seán Clancy, Head of the European Union Military Committee, who is on a working visit to Somalia.

The meeting focused on commending and strengthening military cooperation between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the European Union, particularly in areas such as troop training, sustained support, and the enhancement of national defense capabilities and the ongoing AUSSOM operations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration to improve the Somali National Army's operational capacity, counterterrorism effectiveness, and overall national security.

The meeting was also attended by the EU Ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, and other senior officials from both parties, who participated in discussions on advancing military and security cooperation between Somalia and the European Union.

