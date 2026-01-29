Malawi: Norway Impressed Nasfam Interventions On Women Farmers' Empowerment in Malawi

The Government of Norway has expressed satisfaction with the interventions the National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM) is undertaking to economically empower and transform livelihoods of female farmers in Malawi.

Norwegian Deputy Minister of International Relations, Stine Renate Håheim, made the sentiments when she visited NASCOMEX - a commercial subsidiary of the NASFAM - in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

"I am reliably informed that majority of the smallholder farmers are female in Malawi, and this augurs well with our principle of women empowerment. And what we have seen [at NASCOMEX] is a powerful reminder of how collaboration and commitment can transform agriculture and strengthen communities," she said. "I am especially pleased to be joined today by Malawi's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development [Honourable Thoko Tembo]. Your presence highlights the Government of Malawi's recognition of NASFAM's important role in advancing agricultural transformation, and it demonstrates the strong partnership between government and farmer organizations."

At this point, Renate Håheim pledged her government's commitment to continue providing direct support to NASFAM to enable it achieve its aspirations of contributing to the attainment of national development goals, as espoused in the Malawi 2063.

"For more than two decades, Norway has been a partner, and what we see here today proves that long-term cooperation delivers long-term results," she emphasized.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Thoko Tembo, described Norway as a strategic partner of Malawi, stressing that Renate Håheim's visit is a powerful illustration of that partnership bearing fruit.

"Norway designated Malawi as one of its key partner countries in Africa, a relationship built not only on words, but on actions. Norway commits long-term strategic support to Malawi's development priorities, walking hand-in-hand with our efforts to create sustainable progress and opportunity for our people. A recent very significant example of this commitment is the Government of Norway's approval development of MK55.7 billion in financing new to strengthen Malawi's health system and advance food security in the face of economic pressures, climate shocks, and rising humanitarian needs. This is not charity this is partnership in action," he said.

Tembo stated that with about 75 percent of Malawians living in poverty, the Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's administration recognizes the urgency of transforming agriculture, not just a lifeline, but a driver of prosperity.

NASFAM Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Richard Petautchere, said NASCOMEX continues to enjoy unparalleled consumer support and market share, with some its products becoming household food items for most Malawians and beyond the borders.

"Over the years, we've introduced new products. That's a testament to that the brand is growing. The market is referring our brand with there are some products that are in the pipeline. So in a nutshell, we are doing quite well on the market," said Petautchere.

He, however, lamented the scarcity of foreign exchange the country is currently experiencing, saying it is hindering them from importing raw materials for production of some of their products.

"Forex shortages have impacted our plans, most some of our products we import, some of the raw materials that we put into the products we import. So therefore, the forex shortages have impacted us, like any other sector," he said.

By Watipaso Mzungu

