South Africa: Radio Presenter Penny Ntuli Says Goodbye to Jozi FM

28 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Penny Ntuli confirmed on Facebook on Tuesday that her journey with Jozi FM has come to an end after almost two years.
  • Penny thanked the station for helping her become a two-time award winning radio presenter in less than two years at Jozi FM.

Radio presenter Penny Ntuli has announced she is leaving Jozi FM. She made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Hey, my journey with JOZI FM has come to an end," Penny wrote.

Penny said she came to Johannesburg thinking she would work for six months and go back home. She ended up staying almost two years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"That's just how healthy and welcoming the environment has been to me," she said.

Penny said the station helped her learn new languages. She thanked listeners for being patient with her as she learnt to pronounce different words. She also thanked her colleagues.

"Under Jozi FM's guidance I am now a 2x Award Winning Radio Presenter in less than 2 years," Penny wrote.

She said it was time for her to move on. "It's time for me to grow on to greener pastures and new opportunities," she said.

Penny thanked several people at the station. She thanked Baba Njomane, Bhebhe and Mr Tshepo Makgopa. She also thanked the HR staff, including DjMumzo and Mam Rachel.

"It's been good," Penny wrote.

She also thanked Baba Maseko from the security team.

The announcement comes after Penny was not heard on air for over a week. Listeners had been asking questions about her absence from her usual 9am to 12pm show.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.