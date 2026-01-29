South Africa: Radio Presenter Penny Ntuli Says Goodbye to Jozi FM

Penny Ntuli confirmed on Facebook on Tuesday that her journey with Jozi FM has come to an end after almost two years.

Penny thanked the station for helping her become a two-time award winning radio presenter in less than two years at Jozi FM.

Radio presenter Penny Ntuli has announced she is leaving Jozi FM. She made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Hey, my journey with JOZI FM has come to an end," Penny wrote.

Penny said she came to Johannesburg thinking she would work for six months and go back home. She ended up staying almost two years.

"That's just how healthy and welcoming the environment has been to me," she said.

Penny said the station helped her learn new languages. She thanked listeners for being patient with her as she learnt to pronounce different words. She also thanked her colleagues.

"Under Jozi FM's guidance I am now a 2x Award Winning Radio Presenter in less than 2 years," Penny wrote.

She said it was time for her to move on. "It's time for me to grow on to greener pastures and new opportunities," she said.

Penny thanked several people at the station. She thanked Baba Njomane, Bhebhe and Mr Tshepo Makgopa. She also thanked the HR staff, including DjMumzo and Mam Rachel.

"It's been good," Penny wrote.

She also thanked Baba Maseko from the security team.

The announcement comes after Penny was not heard on air for over a week. Listeners had been asking questions about her absence from her usual 9am to 12pm show.