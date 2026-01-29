Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Meets U.S. Deputy Secretary of State to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos held talks today with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at his office, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the United States.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed avenues for further enhancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

Ethiopia and the United States share long-standing diplomatic ties spanning more than 120 years, underpinned by cooperation in political, economic, and people-to-people engagements.