Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Meets U.S. Deputy Secretary of State to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

28 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos held talks today with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at his office, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and the United States.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed avenues for further enhancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

Ethiopia and the United States share long-standing diplomatic ties spanning more than 120 years, underpinned by cooperation in political, economic, and people-to-people engagements.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.