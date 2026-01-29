Africa: Ethiopia and AU Officials Review Preparations for 48th Executive Council, 39th AU Assembly

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birhanu Tesgaye, on Tuesday held discussions with Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on preparations for the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, scheduled to take place from 11-15 February 2026.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairperson conveyed the African Union Commission's appreciation for Ethiopia's continued support to the AU and underscored the importance of close coordination to ensure the successful hosting of the upcoming Summit at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, set for 11-12 February 2026, will bring together Foreign Affairs Ministers or other designated ministers from AU Member States.

As one of the Union's principal policy organs, the Executive Council is responsible for coordinating and making decisions on common continental policies, preparing agenda items for consideration by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, and overseeing the implementation of AU decisions in line with Agenda 2063.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the forthcoming session, ministers are expected to review reports from the Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC), deliberate on the AU's engagement in global platforms such as the G20, address institutional governance matters, and consider elections and appointments within AU organs and institutions--decisions that will play a key role in shaping the Union's policy direction in 2026.

Following the Executive Council, the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly will be held from 14-15 February 2026.

As the supreme decision-making body of the African Union, the Assembly, comprising Heads of State and Government of Member States--sets the Union's strategic priorities and adopts major decisions and initiatives affecting the continent.

The Assembly sessions will be preceded by a series of preparatory meetings, including the PRC sessions scheduled for later in January.

Anticipated themes for the Assembly include sustainable water and sanitation systems aligned with Agenda 2063, peace and security challenges, and continental integration, reflecting the key priorities and strategic concerns of Member States.

The discussions between the two sides also explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and the African Union, reaffirming Ethiopia's role as host country and strategic partner of the continental body.