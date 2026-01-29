Tanzania: TRA Instructs Customs Officers to Facilitate Trade While Protecting Borders

Dar es Salaam — THE Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Yusuph Mwenda, has met and held discussions with officers of the Customs and Excise Department from various parts of the country on the best way to facilitate trade and protect borders.

At the meeting held in Dar es Salaam, the Commissioner General said the officers are relied upon to protect borders by preventing controlled items from entering the country.

He commended them for the great work they are doing, which is beneficial to the nation and all Tanzanian citizens in general, and explained that the leadership of TRA under the Sixth Phase Government, led by the President Samia Suluhu Hassa, and will continue to improve the working environment of the department to increase efficiency.

"We appreciate your great contribution to the institution and the nation as a whole, which has enabled the increase in Customs tax collections from 800bn/- to 1.2 tri/-," said Mwenda.

He also urged the employees to invest in providing education on smuggling and border protection, which will increase awareness and reduce the importation of smuggled goods.

He said that through education, they will enable the community to increase awareness and provide cooperation when they receive information or see acts that violate customs laws being carried out.

Mr Mwenda said that the duties of customs are to facilitate trade, protect borders and national security, prevent smuggling, and collect taxes for the development of the nation.

At the meeting, each employee had the opportunity to explain the current performance situation in their area and the existing challenges.