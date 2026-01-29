Africa: Six Moments That Defined IShowspeed's Africa Tour

American YouTube star Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as iShowSpeed, concluded his month-long Africa tour on Tuesday, January 27, in Namibia, marking the end of a historic 28-day journey that saw him livestream from 20 African countries.

Dubbed "Speed Does Africa," the tour offered millions of viewers worldwide a rare, real-time glimpse into daily life, culture, and spontaneous public interactions across the continent.

The New Times highlights some of the key moments from the tour.

Angola: Launch and first viral moments

The tour began on December 29, 2025, in Angola, where Speed set the tone with his unscripted, high-energy livestreaming style. One of the first viral moments saw him play a football match with 100 children, establishing the spontaneous public interactions that defined the tour.

South Africa: Wildlife encounters and cultural immersion

South Africa was one of the tour's longest stops, with Speed spending three days in the country. Highlights included a race against a live cheetah that scratched his leg before the sprint, high-octane car drifting with professional spinner Sam Sam in a BMW E30 "Gusheshe," and cage diving with great white sharks.

Rwanda stream

Speed arrived in Rwanda on January 10, delivering one of the tour's most engaged livestreams before traveling from Kigali to Kinigi in Musanze District for mountain gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park.

The visit showcased Rwanda's conservation success, with the mountain gorilla population now exceeding 1,000.

Beyond wildlife, the Rwanda stream broke records, gaining over 90,000 subscribers in three hours, and included an appearance at Amahoro Stadium during the FERWAFA Women's Super Cup, street interactions in Nyamirambo, and engagements with local content creators.

Kenya: Record-breaking subscriber surge

Kenya marked the tour's biggest digital milestone. On January 11, Speed's Nairobi livestream generated over 360,000 new subscribers in a single day, pushing his YouTube following past 48 million.

Within two hours, the stream attracted more than 180,000 concurrent viewers, peaking at 239,380 simultaneous viewers. Highlights included visits to Upper Hill School, where he played rugby with students, a trip to the Maasai community, cooking and sampling local cuisine, and a helicopter tour over Nairobi.

The Nairobi stream amassed over 6.2 million views, surpassing South Africa's 4.9 million and Rwanda's 4.5 million, making Kenya the most-watched stop of the tour.

Nigeria: Speed hits 50 million subscribers on his birthday

On January 21 Speed celebrated his 21st birthday in Lagos, Nigeria, where he achieved the milestone of 50 million YouTube subscribers, becoming one of the youngest creators to reach this achievement.

The Lagos experience included visits to local markets, parks and Nike Art Gallery. At one park, he tried his first bite of jollof rice, jumping at the spicy kick.

Speed also rode a danfo, Lagos's popular yellow public transport bus, immersing himself in the city's vibrant street culture.

AFCON final fiesta: Football and historical reckoning

On January 18, Speed attended the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, appearing dressed as Assad, the African lion mascot, and later in Morocco's away kit. The following day, he joined fans in Dakar to celebrate Senegal's AFCON victory.

His Senegal visit also included a poignant stop at the House of Slaves on Gorée Island, a powerful symbol of the Atlantic slave trade. The moment resonated strongly with African American viewers, many of whom shared emotional reactions after experiencing the site through his livestreams.

Ghana: Ancestral homecoming

At the tour's penultimate stop on January 26, Speed visited Ghana, where he revealed a personal connection to the country. "I am back home; there is no better feeling," he said, noting that his ancestry traces to Ghana through his mother.

Organized with support from Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, the visit included tasting Jollof rice, meeting traditional leaders, and touring a shea butter museum. Speed also expressed interest in potentially owning property in the country.

Over the 28-day tour, iShowSpeed visited 20 African countries, sparking widespread conversation about Africa's representation in global media. Many viewers--particularly African Americans--praised the livestreams for challenging stereotypes and highlighting modern infrastructure, culture, and hospitality. The project stands as one of the most extensive Africa-focused livestream tours by a global content creator, marked by real-time engagement and cultural authenticity.