Rwanda: TikToker Khaby Lame Sells Company Shares in $1bn Deal

World's most-followed TikToker Khaby Lame has signed a deal valued at about $975 million (approximately Rwf1.42 trillion) to monetise his vast global fan base, marking one of the largest commercial agreements involving a digital creator to date.

According to Bloomberg, Lame finalised the agreement with Nasdaq-listed Rich Sparkle Holding Ltd in a move aimed at turning his online popularity into a large-scale commercial enterprise.

The deal grants Rich Sparkle exclusive global rights to Lame's brand for 36 months, giving the company control over the commercial use of his image and influence worldwide.

Lame commands nearly 360 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, and Rich Sparkle projects that monetising this audience could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales. The partnership will focus on expanding Lame's presence in sectors such as beauty, fragrance and apparel through co-branded products and strategic collaborations.

As part of the agreement, an artificial intelligence (AI) version of Lame is also being developed. The AI model will replicate his facial expressions, voice and gestures, allowing the creation of multilingual content for global audiences.

Lame rose to international fame through short, wordless videos that humorously simplify complicated life hacks. His universally relatable style has earned him more than 2.6 billion likes on TikTok. In 2025, he ranked 10th on Forbes' Top Creators list, with estimated earnings of $20 million.

He began posting on TikTok in 2020 after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and became the first Europe-based creator to surpass 100 million followers within 17 months.