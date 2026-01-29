Africa: AU-U.S. Talks Spotlight Security, Investment and Africa's Economic Potential

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to promote peace, security and economic growth across Africa.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau held talks in Addis Ababa with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, focusing on shared priorities and areas of collaboration between the two partners.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Landau said the African Union, together with individual African countries, has a vital role in promoting stability and development on the continent.

"Our discussions focused on ways in which the United States can contribute to Africa, as Africa contributes to our safety, security and prosperity, and it is in our interest to have a stable and prosperous Africa," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Landau noted that Africa offers significant economic and commercial opportunities, citing its growing population and expanding markets.

He also highlighted the continent's natural resources, saying they can be developed "for the good of the people of Africa and also for the good of the people of our country."

"The United States wants to be present in Africa. We think there are many advantages for Africa and for the United States," he added.

He further stressed that Washington does not want external actors to fuel instability in Africa and reaffirmed the US commitment to work closely with African nations and the African Union.

For his part, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf underscored the importance of deepening genuine cooperation based on shared interests.

"We are interconnected, so we need to find the best way to work on our common ground, common interest," he said, calling for more sincere collaboration to advance mutual priorities.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the US Deputy Secretary of State also held discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on issues of mutual interest.