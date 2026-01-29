Ethiopia, U.S. Discuss Investment Cooperation and Macroeconomic Reform

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United States held high level talks focused on investment cooperation, macroeconomic reform, and long-term economic growth, underscoring a shared interest in deepening bilateral economic engagement.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide met today with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss priority areas of cooperation.

The talks covered Ethiopia's ongoing "macroeconomic reform program," expanding investment cooperation, and the overall trajectory of economic development.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa and Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia Eyob Tekalign.

Minister Ahmed briefed the US delegation on the status of the reform agenda, outlining progress achieved and prospects ahead.

He said the reforms have reshaped Ethiopia's investment environment, creating more competitive and diversified opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

The minister also highlighted what he described as a strengthening economic outlook driven by policy clarity and structural adjustments.

Ahmed Shide further praised the longstanding Ethiopia United States partnership and expressed appreciation for the US government's recent support to Ethiopia's health sector.

He also acknowledged continued assistance provided through multilateral financial institutions in support of the country's development priorities.

A major focus of the discussion was Ethiopia's New International Airport Project. The minister stressed its strategic role in accelerating economic growth, improving regional connectivity, and facilitating trade.

He invited American financial institutions and contractors to participate in the project through investment and technical expertise.

Deputy Secretary of State Landau commended Ethiopia's progress in implementing the reform agenda and noted growing interest from US businesses.

He reaffirmed the United States' commitment to expanding commercial ties and strengthening economic cooperation with Ethiopia.

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to advancing bilateral relations, encouraging private sector participation, and promoting cooperation aimed at sustainable economic prosperity for both countries.