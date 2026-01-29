South Africa: Western Cape Calls for More Police to Tackle Gang Violence - South African News Briefs - January 29, 2025

SAPS
Police are hunting for suspects after a deadly shooting in Bekkersdal left nine people dead and 10 injured.
29 January 2026
allAfrica.com

 

Western Cape Opposition Calls for More Police Amid Gang Violence

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have called on the national government to urgently deploy more police resources to curb escalating gang violence and crime, reports EWN. Statistics revealed that there were 78 murders in the province in just one week. The Democratic Alliance urged Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to prioritise the deployment of additional detectives. He warned that communities are being left to live under siege while police face shortages of vehicles, manpower and basic operational support.

Police Hunt Suspects After Limpopo Mob Killing

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a mob killing at Jerome village near Malamulele, reports SABC News. A mob attacked a man who was suspected of housebreaking in the village. Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was severely assaulted. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

WCED Addresses Learner Placement Backlog

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has said that it is addressing outstanding learner placements in the province, reports SABC News. Parents are still queuing at regional education offices across the Western Cape to secure school placement for their children. Hundreds of learners remain without confirmed placement due to population growth, late applications and limited school capacity. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department has conducted a 10-day snap survey to identify learners who have not reported to schools without valid reasons, allowing them to be deregistered to create space, while enrolment data is being analysed to find additional placement opportunities.

Schools Urge Alternative Transport After Crackdown

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has urged parents to urgently arrange alternative transport for learners affected by the ongoing crackdown on scholar transport operators, reports EWN. At least  100 vehicles were impounded following a fatal crash in Vanderbijlpark that killed 14 learners. General secretary Motakanyane Motakanyane said schools must develop and enforce scholar transport policies. Motakanyane criticised the Department of Education for failing to use its available human, physical and financial resources to ensure proper oversight, and warning against reactive responses only after tragedies occur.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.