South Africa: Western Cape Calls for More Police to Tackle Gang Violence - South African News Briefs - January 29, 2025

Western Cape Opposition Calls for More Police Amid Gang Violence

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have called on the national government to urgently deploy more police resources to curb escalating gang violence and crime, reports EWN. Statistics revealed that there were 78 murders in the province in just one week. The Democratic Alliance urged Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to prioritise the deployment of additional detectives. He warned that communities are being left to live under siege while police face shortages of vehicles, manpower and basic operational support.

Police Hunt Suspects After Limpopo Mob Killing

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a mob killing at Jerome village near Malamulele, reports SABC News. A mob attacked a man who was suspected of housebreaking in the village. Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was severely assaulted. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

WCED Addresses Learner Placement Backlog

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has said that it is addressing outstanding learner placements in the province, reports SABC News. Parents are still queuing at regional education offices across the Western Cape to secure school placement for their children. Hundreds of learners remain without confirmed placement due to population growth, late applications and limited school capacity. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department has conducted a 10-day snap survey to identify learners who have not reported to schools without valid reasons, allowing them to be deregistered to create space, while enrolment data is being analysed to find additional placement opportunities.

Schools Urge Alternative Transport After Crackdown

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has urged parents to urgently arrange alternative transport for learners affected by the ongoing crackdown on scholar transport operators, reports EWN. At least 100 vehicles were impounded following a fatal crash in Vanderbijlpark that killed 14 learners. General secretary Motakanyane Motakanyane said schools must develop and enforce scholar transport policies. Motakanyane criticised the Department of Education for failing to use its available human, physical and financial resources to ensure proper oversight, and warning against reactive responses only after tragedies occur.

