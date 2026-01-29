Rwanda: MPs Raise Concerns Over Gaps in Isange One-Stop Centres

Members of Parliament have raised concerns related to staffing shortages, accessibility barriers and limited operating hours at Isange one-stop centres, warning that victims of sexual violence might be left with limited help.

Such centres are specialised facilities in Rwanda providing free, comprehensive, and confidential care to victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and child abuse.

The concerns were raised on Tuesday, January 27, when the state minister for health, Dr Yvan Butera appeared before a parliamentary committee to explain the progress made in preventing and responding to GBV and existing gaps in service delivery.

During the session, MP Deogratius Nzamwita questioned why the centres have not expanded in line with the trend of cases, as the health ministry indicates that GBV cases increased from 33,844 in 2021 up to 42,743 cases in 2025, noting that some facilities operate with only one trained staff member.

He also cited cases where deaf survivors failed to access services due to the absence of sign language interpreters.

"There was a case of a deaf person who was raped but could not communicate with the Isange worker," he said, describing it as a major failure in service delivery.

MP Salama Uwamurera said many centres do not operate 24 hours, leaving survivors assaulted at night without immediate help.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Butera said Rwanda currently has 48 Isange one-stop centres, linked to 37 district hospitals and 10 teaching hospitals, all offering basic emergency services.

He acknowledged staffing gaps but said emergency health workers in facilities step in when Isange teams are unavailable, with plans to increase the workers.

"We are renewing infrastructure across Isange one-stop centres and other health facilities, while increasing capacity so that these services are accessible. Once we have enough trained staff, centres will operate in shifts to ensure services are available both during the day and at night," he said.