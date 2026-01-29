Uganda: Women Condemn Security Abuses As Activists Welcome Bireete's Release

Women's rights activists across Uganda have welcomed the release of Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, while strongly condemning what they describe as escalating violations of women's dignity, privacy and bodily integrity by state security forces before and after the January 2026 general elections.

Bireete was released on cash bail of Shs1 million by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court after spending more than a month in detention.

She faces charges related to the alleged unlawful acquisition and disclosure of voters' data said to belong to the Electoral Commission.

While granting bail, Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko ordered that Bireete must not leave the country without prior court approval.

Her release has reignited national debate over the treatment of women by security agencies during the election period.

In a strongly worded joint press statement issued following her release, women's rights defenders said Bireete's arrest and detention were part of a broader pattern of intimidation, harassment and abuse directed at women.

"We stand before the nation and the world with heavy hearts, deep indignation, and profound shock," the statement reads, describing the period as "a dark chapter in Uganda's history."

The women accused agencies mandated to protect citizens of instead becoming instruments of fear and humiliation, citing reports of targeted harassment, physical violence, sexualised abuse and invasions of privacy in private homes and detention facilities.

They said such actions amount to a systematic assault on the dignity of Ugandan women and cannot be justified under the guise of maintaining law and order.

Several cases were highlighted, including that of Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, who was allegedly assaulted during a night raid on her home, stripped by security personnel, tortured and later hospitalised. Other women cited include Sauda Madada and Olivia Lutaaya, who were reportedly violated while in detention.

The activists also raised concern over the alleged violation of Dr Zahara Nampewo's privacy during the arrest of her husband, saying her bedroom was reportedly invaded while she was still in her nightwear.

Further alarm was expressed over the reported abduction of Dr Lina Zedriga and Jolly Tukamushaba, deputy presidents of the National Unity Platform for Northern and Western Uganda respectively, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The statement also mentioned Doreen Kaija, a Leadership Academy coordinator, who was allegedly arrested while bathing and assaulted while naked.

Bireete herself was cited as a victim of privacy violations, with activists alleging that her arrest at her home involved degrading and humiliating treatment.

Beyond individual cases, the women warned of what they termed institutionalised misogyny within the security establishment.

They expressed concern over public remarks attributed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which they said demean women and create an environment that normalises abuse.

"When senior leaders speak in ways that belittle women, it sends a dangerous signal down the chain of command," the statement noted.

The activists warned that continued humiliation and abuse of women by state actors threaten the social fabric of the country, citing potential consequences including family breakdown, long-term psychological trauma among children, erosion of cultural values, exclusion of women from political participation and damage to Uganda's international reputation.

They called on security leadership to immediately end the violations and enforce discipline within their ranks, urged President Museveni to hold perpetrators accountable, and appealed to First Lady Janet Museveni to publicly defend the rights of women and children.

The women also called on the international community to closely monitor developments in Uganda, urged women's rights defenders to document abuses and support survivors, and appealed to relevant government ministries to urgently address the growing mental health and psychosocial needs of affected women and their families.

"The humiliation of women does not demonstrate strength," the statement concluded. "It reflects a failure of leadership, responsibility and integrity."

The activists vowed not to be silenced or intimidated and demanded justice for Barbara, Zahara, Doreen, Sarah, Sauda, Olivia, Zedriga, Jolly and the many unnamed women they say continue to suffer abuses at the hands of the state.