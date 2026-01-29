Uganda: Sarah Bireete Granted Bail, Ordered to Deposit Passport

The Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance, Sarah Bireete, has been granted bail by the Buganda Road Magistrate's Court.

In her ruling, Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko set Bireete's cash bail at one million shillings. The court also bound her sureties former Leader of the Opposition Winnie Kiiza, veteran media personality Joseph Beyanga, and veteran diplomat Edith Sempalato a non-cash bail of ten million shillings each.

As part of the bail conditions, Bireete is required to deposit her passport with court.

Bireete was arrested on December 30, 2025, and charged with disclosing personal data, contrary to Sections 35(1) and (2) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that Bireete's sureties lacked sufficient financial capacity to guarantee her appearance in court in the event of abscondment.

However, Magistrate Nankya rejected this submission, noting that such a standard would unfairly exclude many Ugandans from accessing bail given the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

Prosecution had also further argued that Bireete could only use her medical condition as grounds for bail only if Uganda Prisons Service could not handle her condition, an argument the magistrate disnt agree with too.

The case will return to court on February 27 for further mention.