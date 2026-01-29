Ethiopia: Report Says Russia Delivers Yak-130 Aircraft, Orion Drone to Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Russia has reportedly delivered up to six Yak-130 advanced trainer and light combat aircraft, along with at least one Orion combat drone, to Ethiopia, according to Ukrainian defense publication Defense Express.

The publication reported on 27 January that the aircraft and drone were observed during Aviation Expo 2026 held at Bishoftu Air Base. Images from the event reportedly show Yak-130 jets bearing tail numbers 2301 through 2306. The Yak-130, manufactured by Russia's defense industry, is primarily designed for pilot training but is also capable of conducting light combat missions.

According to Defense Express, the appearance of the Orion unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Ethiopia marks the first publicly confirmed export of the Russian-made system. The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drone that has been used intermittently by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

The report said the Orion adds to Ethiopia's growing drone inventory, which already includes Turkish Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones, Iranian Mohajer-6 systems, and Chinese Wing Loong I UAVs.

Russia has not disclosed the value of the reported delivery or the terms of the agreement. Defense Express noted that it remains unclear whether the deal involved direct payments, barter arrangements, or credit-based financing.

Ethiopia has long been a user of Russian military equipment. Its air force operates Su-27 and Su-27UB fighter jets acquired in the 1990s, as well as two Su-30K aircraft delivered in January 2024 after years in storage. The country also fields Su-25 ground-attack aircraft and MiG-23BN jets.

Beyond aviation, Defense Express reported that Russia has continued supplying Ethiopia with military equipment in recent years, including a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system delivered in October 2023. No official statement has been released by the Russian government regarding the reported shipment.

During the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Ethiopian Air Force on 24 January 2026, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia plans to double the capacity of its Air Force and transition to fifth-generation combat capabilities by 2030. He said the country had outgrown what he described as outdated perceptions of its military and strategic capabilities, portraying Ethiopia as an emerging power determined to safeguard its national interests.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister issued a warning to regional and global actors against challenging Ethiopia's sovereignty and strategic interests. He contrasted Ethiopia's ongoing military modernization with countries he said continue to rely on aging platforms, arguing that attempts to undermine Ethiopia's strategic position would fail.

Referring to advanced fighter jets and emerging technologies, Abiy said countries "still stuck" with older systems such as the MiG-21 should reassess their assumptions about Ethiopia, stressing that the country "is not standing on yesterday."

Meanwhile, Belarus outlet reform.news, citing Belarus's State Military-Industrial Committee, reported that Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicle systems and electronic warfare equipment tested in Ethiopia are already conducting combat duty in the region.

According to the report, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the Belarusian exposition at Aviation Expo 2026, which opened on 23 January, where Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee Dzmitry Pantus demonstrated the systems.

"These types of weapons and military equipment, which have undergone testing on the territory of Ethiopia, have proven themselves successfully and are already conducting combat duty in order to ensure security in the region," the Committee said in a press release.

The report added that plans are underway to establish joint assembly facilities for the military equipment showcased at the exhibition. Pantus also held meetings with Ethiopia's Defense Minister Aisha Mohammed and Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelalcha.