South Africa: Joburg On Track for 11th Mayor in 10 Years - - Here's What You Need to Know

The Joburg Council is due to decide the future of incumbent Mayor Dada Morero and the appointment of the very first deputy executive mayor which, if approved, will cost taxpayers about R1.28m a year.

The City of Johannesburg may be headed for its 11th executive mayor in 10 years as the ANC's factional battles deepen.

In addition, the city may also soon get its first deputy executive mayor.

On Thursday, 29 January, incumbent Mayor Dada Morero is set to face a motion of no confidence, the third since he took over in August 2024 (one failed and another was withdrawn).

This one may also get withdrawn should the ANC and its coalition partners find one another overnight, although that appears unlikely.

Ahead of the motion, coalition partners in the city have held back-to-back meetings discussing Morero's future.

Calls for Morero to resign

At a meeting on Tuesday night, the Political Management Committee (PMC), which includes parties in the Government of Local Unity, resolved that Morero should resign.

This, according to those who attended the meeting, would save the coalition government and the ANC an "embarrassment" should Morero be removed through the motion.

The ANC's Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee (REC) has reportedly taken this proposal to the provincial structures and was expected to deliver a response on Wednesday afternoon.

The local coalition comprises the ANC, EFF, PA, IFP and several smaller parties.

Speaking on behalf...