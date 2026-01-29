South Africa: KZN Hawks Boss Grilled for Sharing SAPS Officers' Personal Details With 'Cat' Matlala

Despite holding top-secret clearance, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona allegedly shared a SAPS docket containing officers' sensitive personal details with organised crime accused Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala.

Shocking evidence heard on Wednesday, 28 January at the Madlanga Commission revealed that KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona allegedly shared with organised crime accused Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala a police docket linked to a civil claim against the South African Police Service (SAPS) by alleged Mozambican kidnapper Esmael Nangy.

The SAPS docket included an affidavit and several annexures containing the identity numbers, cellphone numbers and identity photos of six members of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks - Senona's subordinates - as well as provincial members of Crime Intelligence.

This forms part of a string of serious claims under which Senona buckled, failing to provide the commission with satisfactory answers. Among them was his assertion that, despite his senior police rank, he was unaware that Matlala, whom he described as a "younger brother", was implicated in the R2.3-billion Tembisa Hospital scandal.

Senona also faced claims that he supported Matlala in pursuing litigation against the SAPS after the termination of his R360-million Medicare24 contract with the police service. The commission also heard that he shared a news article suggesting that KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was not applying for the position of Hawks head.

This emerged during the second day of Senona's testimony...